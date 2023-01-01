Andrea Whitsett

Andrea's Journey

For many years, Andrea has been raising awareness for the need to add donors to the database and organizing donor drives in memory of her son, Patrick, who passed away due to leukemia. Now, Andrea is battling leukemia herself. The only cure for patients like Andrea is finding a matching donor for a blood stem cell transplant, and it could be you! Joining the donor pool takes about 5 minutes, is FREE and is as simple as filling out a form and a cheek swab. If you are between the ages of 18-55 and in good health, request a packet below to sign up. You just might be the ONE person who can give a second chance at life to Andrea or someone else's daughter, sister, brother, mother, father, or friend!