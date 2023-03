Amelia's Story

13 year old Amelia from Poland was diagnosed with leukemia almost a year ago. Since her diagnosis, she has undergone intense chemotherapy and radiation. The only cure for Amelia is a blood stem cell transplant. Sadly, Amelia does not have a matching donor in her family and must rely on a total stranger to give her a second chance at life. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give someone like Amelia the chance to live out her dreams!