Alanna smiling under her mask holding her stem cell donation

Alanna's DKMS Donor Drive

Alanna's Donation Story

“I would do it again in a heartbeat. It was a mild inconvenience in my life – a minuscule sacrifice on my life for what has such an impact for someone else.”

Meet Alanna Zappariello. Alanna registered as a blood stem cell donor with DKMS in college, when her sorority sister’s 5-year-old cousin needed a transplant. Alanna wasn’t his match (luckily, his 9-year-old brother was!), but almost 10 years later, she turned out to be someone else’s. While spending a normal weekend at home, Alanna received the call that she was a perfect match for a woman battling leukemia. She donated her stem cells in 2021, ultimately saving the woman’s life, and says she’d donate all over again.

Registering as a donor with DKMS is quick and easy! All it takes is requesting your free swab kit online and doing a 3 minute cheek swab. Most important part? Sending the kit back in!

It's that easy to potentially be called one day to save someone's life. Register today to become a lifesaver in waiting.


It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
DKMS Contact Person

Sydney Ross
Digital Donor Recruiter
Sydney@dkms.org929-837-9189

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

