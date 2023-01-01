Alanna's DKMS Donor Drive

Alanna's Donation Story “I would do it again in a heartbeat. It was a mild inconvenience in my life – a minuscule sacrifice on my life for what has such an impact for someone else.”

Meet Alanna Zappariello. Alanna registered as a blood stem cell donor with DKMS in college, when her sorority sister’s 5-year-old cousin needed a transplant. Alanna wasn’t his match (luckily, his 9-year-old brother was!), but almost 10 years later, she turned out to be someone else’s. While spending a normal weekend at home, Alanna received the call that she was a perfect match for a woman battling leukemia. She donated her stem cells in 2021, ultimately saving the woman’s life, and says she’d donate all over again.

Registering as a donor with DKMS is quick and easy! All it takes is requesting your free swab kit online and doing a 3 minute cheek swab. Most important part? Sending the kit back in!

It's that easy to potentially be called one day to save someone's life. Register today to become a lifesaver in waiting.





