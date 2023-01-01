A Donor for Josey

You Can Save A Life! Only 2% of Americans have registered as potential donors, let's change this!

Josey loves playing outside, skating and riding her scooter with her friends and brothers. She wants to be a doctor, a scientist or a cosmetologist when she grows up. Josey has a rare blood disorder that causes her to need regular blood transfusions and spend most of her time in the clinic or at doctor’s appointments.









The only cure for Josey is a bone marrow/blood stem cell transplant. Sadly, Josey does not have a matching donor in her family and must rely on a total stranger for a second chance at life to grow up and live out her dreams.

Casting for a hero. DKMS.





If you are in good health and between the ages of 18-55, get swabbed! YOU just might be the ONE person who can save Josey. Signing up as a potential bone marrow/blood stem cell donor takes a matter of minutes and swabbing your cheeks.