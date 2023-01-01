The American Cancer Society is calling on you to make an impact!

ACS is partnering with DKMS to increase blood stem cell donors on the national bone marrow registry. DKMS is an international nonprofit organization and the world’s leading blood stem cell donor center.

Why, you may ask? Today, DKMS operates in seven countries, including the United States, and globally has over 11 million registered donors. The chances of a person finding a match when they need one, however, varies greatly depending on one’s racial and ethnic background. In the U.S. every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer. At ACS we are committed to reducing cancer disparities by developing our capacity to educate, mobilize, and engage people of all backgrounds to sign up and add their name to the list of potential lifesavers. By joining forces, we aim to increase the number of willing donors on the national bone marrow registry and give hope to thousands of people seeking the perfect match to offer them a second chance at life.

Join us by signing up today!

Casting for a hero. DKMS.



