Swab for Team Aaron

“I’ve lived a life defined by service, perseverance, and faith. From earning my instructorship in martial arts and degrees in philosophy and leadership to serving as a Marine Raider, I’ve always pushed myself to lead with purpose. Along the way, I’ve weathered loss—the passing of my brother, uncle, grandmother, and mother—and stood by my wife through her own serious illness. Every challenge has shaped my belief in resilience and compassion.

In 2025, I began pursuing my MBA at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, focusing on Business Analytics and AI. My goal is to graduate in 2027 and build a career that continues to serve others. Earlier this year though, I received news that has put all my plans into question. I was diagnosed with leukemia. Now my days are a mix of treatments, classes, and quiet moments with my wife and our dogs. Some days I feel strong; others, I lean on patience and faith. Through it all, my mantra remains the same: Defy the odds.

I’m more than a diagnosis—I’m a husband, a student, a veteran, and someone who still has so much more to give. But I can’t do it alone. Please register as a stem cell or bone marrow donor—for me, and for the many others waiting for a match. Your decision could help someone like me keep living, keep fighting, and keep believing in what’s possible.”

More about Aaron's story here: https://youtu.be/Fv_YSufbKY0?si=3Z4ZKSh75qq0AvWW

