AAPI STEM CELL/BONE MARROW DONATION DRIVE

Thousands of patients with blood cancers like leukemia or lymphoma need blood stem cell transplant to survive. Matching the stem cell or bone marrow donors to patients is based on Human leukocyte anagen (HLA) typing. HLA are Proteins or markers found on most cells in our body and they are inherited from our biological parents and are largely depend on ethnicity.

In general, 70% of patients needing a stem cell transplant don't have a fully matched donor in their family and approximately 12,000 patients per year depend on transplant from an unrelated donor to survive. These numbers are even dire for cancer parents of Indian ethnicity as the donor pool of Indian ethnicity is very limited.

American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has partnered with DKMS to increase the Indian donor pool. You can join the Registry if you're between the ages of 18-55, a resident of the United States, and don' t have major medical illnesses.

Registration is easy. Request your swab kit today. Join the registry. Lifesaving starts with you.