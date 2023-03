Support 3DPT and Swab!

3DPT is committed to helping our patients any way we can. One of our former patients was diagnosed with Leukemia and may need a bone marrow or stem cell donor. For every 110 registered donors, only one is a match for a patient with a blood cancer. We have a goal to get 1,100 donors registered and our hope is that at least 10 people (maybe even our former patients) match.

Request a kit to be sent to your home and swab for a chance to be a lifesaver today!