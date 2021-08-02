Nick Adams, the Associate Producer of the nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on KISS 106 FM (Dallas) has been spreading the word about becoming a lifesaving donor. He has been instrumental in using his platform to promote the DKMS mission by sharing his experience as a donor and encouraging others to register.

To date, Nick’s story has inspired over 2,000 people to sign up as potential bone marrow donors.





Nick joined the national bone marrow donor pool back in 2016 when local Dallas patient was searching for a match. The following year, he was called to donate stem cells to a 60-year-old patient with leukemia.





Nick is an active volunteer for local DKMS community events. For the past two years, Nick served as the Emcee for the annual DKMS Awards Breakfast.

This year, Nick Adams will receive the Community Leader Honoree award at the event on November 21st.