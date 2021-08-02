Register nowMake a gift

Bone Marrow Donor and Kid Kraddick Radio Producer Nick Adams to Be Honored at Annual DKMS Awards Breakfast

Nick Adams, the Associate Producer of the nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on KISS 106 FM (Dallas) has been spreading the word about becoming a lifesaving donor.

02/08/2021
Nick, after his peripheral blood stem cell donation, showing the millions of lifesaving blood stem cells that were collected during his procedure.

Nick Adams, the Associate Producer of the nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on KISS 106 FM (Dallas) has been spreading the word about becoming a lifesaving donor. He has been instrumental in using his platform to promote the DKMS mission by sharing his experience as a donor and encouraging others to register.

To date, Nick’s story has inspired over 2,000 people to sign up as potential bone marrow donors.


Nick was all smiles when he was e donates his bone marrow via Peripheral Blood Stem Cell donation.

Nick joined the national bone marrow donor pool back in 2016 when local Dallas patient was searching for a match. The following year, he was called to donate stem cells to a 60-year-old patient with leukemia.


Nick Adams served as the host for the 2018 awards breakfast.

Nick is an active volunteer for local DKMS community events. For the past two years, Nick served as the Emcee for the annual DKMS Awards Breakfast.

This year, Nick Adams will receive the Community Leader Honoree award at the event on November 21st.

