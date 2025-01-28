Celebrate Grady’s Rebirth: Join the Fight to Save Lives

For Grady Smith, a vibrant 14-year-old from Salem, NH, the journey to his “Rebirthday” began in August 2018 when he was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare and life-threatening disease that affects 1 in 18,000 people, mainly boys and young men. Thanks to a selfless donor and the support of his community, Grady has been given a second chance at life.

Grady’s Rebirth

Grady’s “Rebirthday” marks a powerful milestone in his journey of hope and resilience. In September 2018, Grady underwent a life-saving bone marrow transplant, made possible by Jessica Carroll, his 28-year-old donor from Southfield, MI. Jessica had registered as a donor during a college drive in 2014. Though she didn’t attend Western Kentucky University, she joined the registry while visiting a friend. Years later, her decision changed Grady’s life forever.

Today, Grady’s family celebrates his progress with gratitude and joy. The son of a dedicated police officer and an experienced home nurse, Grady’s fight against ALD has inspired an entire community to rally behind him. From heartfelt messages of encouragement sent by his hero, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, to the unwavering support of his local community, Grady’s story is a testament to the impact of collective action and kindness.

DKMS Visits Grady

This year, DKMS had the privilege of celebrating Grady’s Rebirth with him and his family. It was an unforgettable day filled with smiles, stories, and reflection on the journey that brought them to this point. Grady’s family shared their immense gratitude for Jessica’s life-saving donation and for the support they’ve received along the way. The celebration was a powerful reminder of how one small act—joining the registry—can lead to life-changing results.

Check out the video below to witness Grady’s inspiring journey and our special visit to celebrate his Rebirth. Let his story inspire you to take action today.

Grady's 6th ReBirthDay 02:12

How You Can Help

Grady’s Rebirth wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of a donor like Jessica. Every year, thousands of patients like Grady rely on donors for a second chance at life. By registering as a potential donor, you could help make more Rebirthday celebrations possible. Joining the registry is simple, free, and could save a life.

Take Action Now

Hope Starts Here, Join the DKMS Registry Start Registration



