Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
News

Camp Kesem Launches National Virtual Donor Drive

Camp Kesem and DKMS were not going to let the COVID-19 crisis stand in the way of helping patients searching for matching stem cell and bone marrow donors.

Camp Kesem and DKMS were not going to let the COVID-19 crisis stand in the way of helping patients searching for matching stem cell and bone marrow donors. With 80 in-person donor drives canceled on college campuses across the country, both organizations were determined to continue to register potential lifesavers through DKMS’ online virtual donor drive platform in a national campaign launching this week.

A virtual drive allows a user to create their own online drive experience - which can be customized with a users’ information and story. It takes just minutes to set up and then share.

“Leveraging all the tools we have to help patients is the heart of the DKMS mission and it is what we are committed to doing, even during this unprecedented time,” said DKMS Chief Operating Officer, Agata Maraszek-Dudek. “Our team is excited to provide more chances to find lifesaving matches in partnership with Camp Kesem.”

“The team at Camp Kesem knows that there are patients out there who are nervous and scared about finding their matching donors and we are in the position to make a difference,” said

Kesem Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Domonique Hollins. “In launching this national campaign, we are able to take our scheduled in-person events and create a digital approach to continue the support of patients and families fighting blood cancers and disorders.”

The campaign will include outreach through Camp Kesem’s vast network of college campus clubs and social media. Driven by passionate college student leaders, Kesem supports children through and beyond a parent’s cancer. Kesem’s flagship program, Camp Kesem, operates over 132 free summer camps across the country for children ages 6 to 18 who have been impacted by a parent’s cancer.
Virtual donor drives are an important tool not only for DKMS partners, but for patients and their families as well. The DKMS Patient Engagement Team has been working to convert in person drives to virtual drives, ensuring that every effort continues to be made to find their match.

Learn more about setting up a drive here.

OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH