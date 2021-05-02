Despite everything, I’ve found that the donation procedure wasn’t as uncomfortable as I thought. In an effort to educate others about the process, I’m sharing things that were more uncomfortable than donating blood stem cells.
I first heard about blood stem cell donation in 2018 when a friend of mine had a family member who was diagnosed with blood cancer. At the time, there wasn’t a match on the national bone marrow donor pool, so the family started doing swab drives. They were desperately trying to find a match and I happily went signed up. Unfortunately, I wasn’t a match for my friend’s family member but just before Christmas 2019, I got a call telling me I was a match for someone else and I was absolutely thrilled.
With all that in mind, I urge you to consider becoming a potential blood stem cell donor. Learn how you can get started.