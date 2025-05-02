Help Create Personal Miracles

A partnership with DKMS provides a unique approach to corporate social responsibility and engages your staff to take direct action against blood cancer. You can change the world by harnessing the passion of your people and your brand.

Register Donors:

Corporate Donor Drive: Host a donor drive where employees can register as potential donors. A simple swab of the cheek gives hope and can ultimately lead to saving a life, a family, a future.

Raise Funds:

Sponsor a Donor Drive: Commit to cover the registration cost of all employees who register at your drive.

Get to Know DKMS

See the Mission in Action

Want to know what drives us — and why your support matters? Watch this short video to learn about DKMS, our passionate culture, and how hosting a donor drive can help give patients a second chance.

"From real donor stories to behind-the-scenes moments, see how one swab can lead to something life-changing."

Truth Behind The World's Largest Stem Cell Donor Organization 04:55

Every swab is a chance to save a life:

When you host a DKMS drive, you’re not just building awareness—you’re giving someone hope, a match, and possibly, a future. Be the reason a patient gets a second chance. Register to host your drive today.