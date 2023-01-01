Each registrant could be a patient's second chance at life
Set up a virtual donor drive to help us in our mission to register more potential blood stem cell donors. You can set up a virtual drive at your workplace, high school, college or just to share with your personal network.
How it works
Set up a virtual donor drive to inspire others to register more potential blood stem cell donors. You can set up a virtual drive at your workplace, sports club, college or just to share with your personal network.
Why we need your support
- Every 3 minutes someone in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer.
- Only 30% of patients find a matching donor within their family. 70% of patients who need a bone marrow or stem cell transplant rely on finding an unrelated donor.
- In the US over 50,000 people die from blood cancer every year
Numbers behind our work
- 28% of all potential blood stem cell donors worldwide are registered with DKMS
- To date, DKMS has registered over 10 million potential blood stem cell donors worldwide, including over 1,100,000 people in the US.
- So far, over 4,711 second chances at life have been provided by DKMS US