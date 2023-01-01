Each registrant could be a patient's second chance at life

Set up a virtual donor drive to help us in our mission to register more potential blood stem cell donors. You can set up a virtual drive at your workplace, high school, college or just to share with your personal network.

How it works

Why we need your support

Every 3 minutes someone in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer.

Only 30% of patients find a matching donor within their family. 70% of patients who need a bone marrow or stem cell transplant rely on finding an unrelated donor.

In the US over 50,000 people die from blood cancer every year

Numbers behind our work