Each registrant could be a patient's second chance at life

Set up a virtual donor drive to help us in our mission to register more potential blood stem cell donors. You can set up a virtual drive at your workplace, high school, college or just to share with your personal network.

How it works

Set up a virtual donor drive to inspire others to register more potential blood stem cell donors. You can set up a virtual drive at your workplace, sports club, college or just to share with your personal network.

Why we need your support

  • Every 3 minutes someone in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer.
  • Only 30% of patients find a matching donor within their family. 70% of patients who need a bone marrow or stem cell transplant rely on finding an unrelated donor.
  • In the US over 50,000 people die from blood cancer every year

Numbers behind our work

  • 28% of all potential blood stem cell donors worldwide are registered with DKMS
  • To date, DKMS has registered over 10 million potential blood stem cell donors worldwide, including over 1,100,000 people in the US.
  • So far, over 4,711 second chances at life have been provided by DKMS US
