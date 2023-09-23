Register nowMake a gift
Patient Samantha Andrews
Local Donor Drive

Swabbing for Samantha

First Baptist Church, 221 S Market Street, Benton, Arkansas, 72015
09/23/2023
8:00 AM (CDT)
09/23/2023
6:00 PM (CDT)

Just a month ago, 10 year old Samantha Andrews from Benton was looking forward to playing soccer, going to Disney World, and joining her classmates at school. All of that changed when she found that, after a year long cancer battle when she was eight, her cancer was back. Now she has to pause her life to fight cancer - again.

This time, her best chance for a cure is a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

Samantha, along with her brother and parents, are turning to the Benton community for help. It only takes a few minutes and the swab of a cheek to register as a potential donor. Anyone in good health between the ages of 18-55 can sign up with us. You could be the match for Samantha or the thousands of other patients currently searching for a match and give them a second chance at life.

Join us in swabbing for Samantha!

Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org
