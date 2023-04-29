Swab for Baby Clementine

Clementine is the beautiful daughter of Tanner and Tim Blackham. Clementine has recently been diagnosed with an extraordinarily rare and newly discovered genetic mutation, and is the first female to have ever been diagnosed with this mutation.

She is in need of finding her genetic twin that can provide her with a second chance at life with a bone marrow transplant. Clementine will be undergoing a high dose of chemotherapy to wipe out her immune system before she is able to go into the transplant, and the family is asking for prayers and support as they embark on this journey to find Clementine's perfect match.

Join us to register for patients like Clementine who are looking for their lifesaver. Anyone between the ages of 18-55 that is in general good health can register. All it takes is a 3 minute cheek swab!

While there, may sure to you take time to enjoy:

4 food trucks

Police, Firetrucks, EMT vehicles

50 Different vendors

Disney Princesses

Live Music/DJ





About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.