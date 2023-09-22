DKMS has registered as one of the many local non-profits with North Texas Giving Day through the Communities Foundation of Texas. The mission of Communities Foundation of Texas, (CFT) is to improve the lives of all people in our community by investing in their health, wealth, living, and learning. CFT works to accomplish this by growing community giving, expanding community impact, and advancing community equity.

NTX Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform. NTX Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation this online event has transformed from an idea to help local people give wisely, to a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving.

During NTX Giving Day, everyone can find their passion and give with purpose, uniting to build a stronger and more vibrant community.





About DKMS:

DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.



