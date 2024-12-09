Register now Make a gift
Charlotte Knights Partner with DKMS

324 South Mint St, 28202, Charlotte, US
09/11/2024
6:30 PM (EDT)
09/11/2024
9:30 PM (EDT)

Join us at Truist Field on Wednesday, September 11th at 6:30 PM for an exciting game as the Charlotte Knights face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. This is a fantastic chance to support our local team while backing DKMS in their fight against blood cancer. Every ticket purchased through the posted link will contribute to DKMS’s mission to support patients in our community. Enjoy a thrilling baseball night and make a difference!

We offer three ticket options:

  • Left Field: $20
  • Field Box: $30
  • Piedmont Picnic: $50 (Includes a 2-hour all-you-can-eat buffet)

Direct link to purchase tickets:
https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Dkms2/offer

Step up to the plate and help us knock cancer out of the park. See you at the game!



Fundraising Team Lead

Jodie Golab
Fundraising Team Lead
development@dkms.org
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

