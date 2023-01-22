Register nowMake a gift
Donor Recruitment Event

Campbell’s Leukemia Fight

Lovers Seafood & Market, 5200 W Lovers Ln, 75209, Dallas, Texas
01/22/2023
11:00 AM (CST)
01/22/2023
4:00 PM (CST)

Dean Fearing and Lynae Fearing have been providing yummy food and ambiance for us for years. Dean at Fearing’s and Lynae at Shinsei and Lovers Seafood&Market. Now, it’s our turn to show up for them.

Campbell, their 22yo son (Jesuit ‘18) has leukemia and needs a donor for a bone marrow or stem cell transplant for a second chance at life. Anyone in good health between the ages of 18-55 can sign up with us: it just takes 6mins, is a cheek swab and an understanding of what happens if found to be a matching donor.

YOU just might be the ONE for Campbell or someone else! Sunday, 1/22 from 11-4 at Lovers Seafood&Market.

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org
