Campbell’s Leukemia Fight

Dean Fearing and Lynae Fearing have been providing yummy food and ambiance for us for years. Dean at Fearing’s and Lynae at Shinsei and Lovers Seafood&Market. Now, it’s our turn to show up for them.

Campbell, their 22yo son (Jesuit ‘18) has leukemia and needs a donor for a bone marrow or stem cell transplant for a second chance at life. Anyone in good health between the ages of 18-55 can sign up with us: it just takes 6mins, is a cheek swab and an understanding of what happens if found to be a matching donor.

YOU just might be the ONE for Campbell or someone else! Sunday, 1/22 from 11-4 at Lovers Seafood&Market.