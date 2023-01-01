Register nowMake a gift

Fight with Emma's Army

Emma patient and family

What do most 3rd graders do? Play sports. Enjoy their time with friends and family. Go to school. And Emma loves it all.

Now, the reality for Emma is that she's always tired and in and out of the hospital. She's fighting aplastic anemia - her body has stopped producing enough new blood cells, leaving her exhausted and at risk of infections and uncontrolled bleeding. The cure is a bone marrow transplant.

Only 30 percent of people will have a related donor - a parent or sibling. For Emma, that's not an option, as she's adopted. She will need to find an unrelated donor. She's also African American, and most likely to match with someone who shares her ethnic background. That's only 7 percent of the registry. Emma needs you to register.

Step up and join the fight.

