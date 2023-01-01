Donor Statement of Consent

I wish to register with DKMS US as a potential bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cell donor and agree to the following:

I have read the educational material provided and my questions have been answered satisfactorily.

I have read the Donor Registration Terms and consent to its terms.

According to my knowledge, I meet the eligibility requirements to become a registered bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cell donor.

I have provided accurate and complete contact information and agree to inform DKMS US of any changes.

I transfer the ownership of the sample which was taken from my buccal swab to DKMS US.

I consent to the sample being analyzed in a pseudonymized form (only linked to a number) for the purpose of donor registration by the DKMS Life Science Lab gGmbH. The laboratory analysis includes the genetic examination of my tissue characteristics of the stem cells (HLA) and other potentially transplantation-relevant factors. Any sample leftover is stored indefinitely for the determination of transplantation-relevant factors in the laboratory of DKMS Life Science Lab gGmbH.

With regard to the registration with this consent form and my sample submission, I agree that DKMS US and the DKMS Group gGmbH (legally independent companies, but acting as joint controllers as far as necessary):