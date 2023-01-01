COVID-19 has profoundly impacted millions throughout the world, drastically changing each of our lives.

In collaboration with the researchers at the University of California – San Francisco and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research led by Jill Hollenbach, PhD, MPH, DKMS is extending an invitation to our registrants to help in the development of vaccines and therapies by downloading and using a smartphone app.

Information collected will help inform an important research study to learn more about the novel coronavirus (the virus causing COVID-19) and the genes of the immune system.

Below are answers to additional questions you may have about participation in this study. We hope this will help your decision in whether to participate.

Feel free to contact us at studies@dkms.org or 212-209-6700.



