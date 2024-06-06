DKMS Assessment Toolkit

Every day, 17,000 blood cancer and disorder patients need a transplant, and 70% must seek an unrelated donor outside their family. Thank you for choosing to be a potential lifesaver.

Please check the assessment tool for questions regarding pre-existing health conditions.

Discover how DKMS is making a difference in the fight against blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma, and sickle cell anemia. Learn about our donation methods, including stem cell and bone marrow transplants, crucial for saving lives. By registering as a donor, you can play a part in providing life-saving treatments to those in need. Watch our video to find out more and join us in this important mission.

While registering potential donors, you may find that they have a medical condition that is not listed in the registration packet. If this is the case, please consult the assessment tool for further guidance.





If you need assistance or have further questions, please don't hesitate to contact us using the information provided below. Our team is here to support you and provide any information you may need.

