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Daniella

You Can Save Daniella's Life

My name is Daniella Van Zyl I am 26 years old and on March 3rd, 2020, I was diagnosed with Philadelphia Chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ALL), a rare type of blood cancer which requires me to have a lifesaving bone marrow transplant. Given the severity of my condition, I was given 8 months to live. But my conviction remains. I am not ready to die!

My leukemia was shocking and truly knocked me off my feet. Before my diagnosis, I had no idea about the symptoms or what the disease entails. It is for this exact reason that I find it extremely important to raise awareness and to offer any type of support to others fighting this dreaded illness.

You can be the one to help cure Daniella and other patients like her who are fighting for their lives and waiting for their match.


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