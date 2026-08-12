Register now Make a gift

Registration Status

Please note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swab kits take a total of 10-14 business days to arrive at your residence/P.O. Box. When you return your swabs it takes 6-8 weeks for your swabs to process. When you return your swabs, it is sent to the lab for testing. Your swabs are tested to see if you are a match for a patient in need. If you are we will contact you, if not you will be put on standby until you match a patient in need. We mail a donor ID card and confirmation letter to your address once it has finished processing.
Date of Birth
Please select
Please select
Please select
form.textarea.counter
Required Fields
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH