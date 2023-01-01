Registration Status

Please note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swab kits take a total of 10-14 business days to arrive at your residence/P.O. Box. When you return your swabs it takes 6-8 weeks for your swabs to process. When you return your swabs, it is sent to the lab for testing. Your swabs are tested to see if you are a match for a patient in need. If you are we will contact you, if not you will be put on standby until you match a patient in need. We mail a donor ID card and confirmation letter to your address once it has finished processing.