You Could Save Baby Michael’s Life

Right after sweet baby Michael was born in April 2020, his doctors gave his parents the devastating news - Michael is fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia and he will need a bone marrow transplant.

"We wish for nothing more than for our baby to be healthy so that we can discover the world together," says Michael's parents. “Unfortunately, we are alone are completely helpless against this disease. We need your help so that we can watch our son grow up.”

Step up to help Baby Michael and patients like him.



