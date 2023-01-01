Register nowMake a gift

You Could Save Baby Michael’s Life

Baby Michael smiling.

Right after sweet baby Michael was born in April 2020, his doctors gave his parents the devastating news - Michael is fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia and he will need a bone marrow transplant.

"We wish for nothing more than for our baby to be healthy so that we can discover the world together," says Michael's parents. “Unfortunately, we are alone are completely helpless against this disease. We need your help so that we can watch our son grow up.”

