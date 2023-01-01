Baby Boston suffers from a rare immune disease called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. He is in desperate need of a matching stem cell donor. Since he is half Filipino and half White, finding a match for him is very difficult as there are fewer mixed-race donors who match this ethnic background. In the meantime, he is receiving chemotherapy and steroids to help keep him well.

Boston's symptoms started with a fever a couple of weeks ago, then his liver and spleen enlarged and his blood counts dropped shortly after. After a bone marrow biopsy, doctors diagnosed him with HLH.

"Anybody that joins the registry is providing hope to patients like Boston, who are just desperately searching for that match." - Boston's Mom.

The power of your blood can help save Baby Boston's life. Swab to save a life and register today.