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Baby Arham

Swab for Baby Arham

Baby Arham was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 3 months old. The only cure is a bone marrow transplant but sadly, he has no matching donors in the database and has no siblings. Heritage matters when searching for a matching bone marrow/stem cell donor. Only 7% of those in the database share Baby Arham’s South Asian heritage. A few minutes, an understanding of what it means if found to be a matching donor and a cheek swab is all it takes to sign up. YOU just might be the ONE person to give Baby Arham or someone else a second chance at life.

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