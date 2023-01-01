Swab for Baby Arham

Register nowMake a gift

Baby Arham was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 3 months old. The only cure is a bone marrow transplant but sadly, he has no matching donors in the database and has no siblings. Heritage matters when searching for a matching bone marrow/stem cell donor. Only 7% of those in the database share Baby Arham’s South Asian heritage. A few minutes, an understanding of what it means if found to be a matching donor and a cheek swab is all it takes to sign up. YOU just might be the ONE person to give Baby Arham or someone else a second chance at life.

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

