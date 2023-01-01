Ready to become a hero? Just ask Amazon Alexa. DKMS continues to utilize technology to enhance the experience of joining the bone marrow registry even easier and accessible for all.

Now, a simple command, “Alexa, make me a hero”, will initiate a conversation to measure a potential donor’s eligibility and begin the registration process.

Qualified individuals will receive a free swab kit in the mail to complete the process. The new Alexa skill marks DKMS as the first international nonprofit to utilize voice service as a recruitment tool. One in six Americans own a smart speaker – a 128 percent increase from January 2017 – according to research from NPR and Edison Research released in early 2018. 11 percent of smart speaker users reported owning an Amazon Alexa device. At that time, 24 percent of respondents aged between 18 and 29 years own an Amazon Echo device.

DKMS is proud to be leaders in this space, but more importantly, we are excited to expand our potential to reach to the younger population. Individuals between 18 and 30 are the most desired bone marrow donors by transplant physicians due to better long-term survival outcomes for patients with blood cancers and blood disorders. By adapting to new technologies, we have a better chance of meeting the younger demographic right in their everyday environment.





Click HERE to enable Hero skill