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DKMS partner and leukemia survivor, Luis Ortega, also know as Hot 97's "HeavyHitter" Pretty Lou from the Terror Squad
DKMS partner and leukemia survivor, Luis Ortega, also know as Hot 97's "HeavyHitter" Pretty Lou from the Terror Squad
Donor Recruitment Event

Industry Mixer: Cancer Awareness Activation Latin Mixer

55 Water Street Dumbo , 11201, Brooklyn , Us
10/23/2025
7:00 PM (GMT-4)
10/23/2025
11:00 PM (GMT-4)
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Honoring tribute to Pretty Lou celebrating his journey as a cancer survivor.

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