Team Marvelous Marrow Drive

This November marks 12 years since my bone marrow transplant. I was lucky to receive my transplant from an international donor who had been on registry for over 20 years. Because of the amazing gift that I received from my bone marrow transplant, I am collaborating with DKMS to get more potential donors on the registry.

November is National Marrow Awareness month, and this year at Cornhole for a Cause, we would like to offer you the opportunity to register as a potential donor. It is completely free! Just sign up and a swab kit will be sent to your home.

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a bone marrow transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a bone marrow transplant finds their lifesaving match.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry

There are Two Ways you can Donate