Pit's Story

Pit is a true family man: a loving father of four, a proud grandpa to Paula and Tom, and always there for his loved ones. His children and grandchildren come first for him.

Athletic, full of life, and well-liked by everyone — that’s how his family and friends know and appreciate him.

Now he has been diagnosed with blood cancer and faces a major challenge. He urgently needs a stem cell donation. Together we can show him he is not alone. That is why his family is calling on people to register as potential stem cell donors.