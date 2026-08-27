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Swabbing for Krystal

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Krystal is a mother, wide, sister, former teacher, current church event planner and dear friend to many. Krystal was first diagnosed with a blood disorder at 19. In 2012, Krystal learned the disorder turned to leukemia. The only cure for Krystal was a blood stem cell transplant. Without a matching donor in her family, Krystal's medical team found an unrelated donor to give Krystal a second chance at life. Over the years, Krystal has had complications and is grateful for the chance she has had to live and see her boys grow up. Fast forward to January 2026 when Krystal learned she relapsed and needs a second transplant. Now, Krystal needs another matching donor and there is no match in the donor pool. This is where YOU come in. Krystal shares, "signing up takes a few minutes, but to someone like me, it means more birthdays, more time with family and friends, and the opportunity to keep living the life God gave me. Signing up takes minutes. You could help me or someone else's mom, sister or friend. That kind of selfless generosity is truly priceless."

Please review the two ways you could be asked to donate below before clicking the register button.

DKMS Contact Person
Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org
Request a swab kit to register as a potential bone marrow donor.
Request a swab kit
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