Kassidy said yes and you can too!

In January of 2020, while I was in college, my teammates hosted a DKMS swab drive, and I decided to join the donor registry. At the time, I never imagined that a simple cheek swab would one day lead me to help save someone's life.



In 2022, I received a call from DKMS informing me that I was a match for a nine-year-old girl who was battling acute myeloid leukemia. I didn't know who she was or anything about her story. All I knew was that there was a little girl who needed a second chance at life.



Without hesitation, I said yes. The only thing I could think about was: "What if the shoe were on the other foot? If I were the one battling cancer, or if it were my family member who needed a lifesaving donation."

Today, she is strong and healthy, and I've been incredibly fortunate to meet her twice. We were able to spend time together during her Make-A-Wish trip in New York City, and I also got to see her when she visited Philadelphia.

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is the only chance to survive, but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. Joining the stem cell registry adds to a global movement where every new donor increases the chance that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds a lifesaving match.

Everyone has something unique to offer. Tissue characteristics can indicate the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

There are Two Ways to Donate

It's Simple to Save a Life

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form.

Get a free swab kit sent to your home.

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you are in the registry.

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.