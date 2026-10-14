Emma's Story

Meet Emma!

If you know Emma, you know she loves fall, anything a little spooky, and capturing the moments she never wants to forget in her scrapbook. At 23, Emma treasures the simple things like laughing with her family and friends, making memories together, and finding reasons to celebrate the people she loves. After everything she’s been through, Emma is now sharing a very personal part of her story with the hope that it can make a difference for someone else.

In 2021, Emma was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-cell ALL). Her first bone marrow transplant was from her brother Liam in April 2024, who was a full match followed by another bone marrow transplant from her other brother Graham in October 2025, who was a half match. Earlier this year, Emma learned that another transplant would be too risky and that her cancer was considered incurable. Now, she is focused on making the most of the moments that matter while sharing her story in the hope that it inspires more people to join the DKMS donor registry. Because somewhere out there, another patient is waiting for their perfect match and Emma wants to help them find theirs.

Emma’s family has also turned her story into action in their Orem community, hosting an in-person event that helped register potential donors and raised money for a local pediatric cancer nonprofit. Through this virtual drive, Emma hopes to keep that momentum going and remind others that one simple decision to register could someday mean everything to a patient and their family.

If you are 18-55 and in general good health, you have the opportunity to make a difference by simply filling out a quick form and completing a swab kit that we send to you directly for FREE.