Dallas Wilson's Heart Like a Truck

Songwriter. Lifesaver.

Dallas Wilson is known as a an American country and pop songwriter-producer from Nashville, Tennessee, famous for hits like "Heart Like a Truck" and "Somewhere Over Laredo" (Lainey Wilson), “Can’t Have Mine” and “Nobody” (Dylan Scott), and “Same Moon” (Mitchell Tenpenny).



But beyond the one billion streams he has across platforms, his biggest fan is probably an 11-year-old boy named Ezra. Because Dallas saved Ezra's life.





Dallas was in college when he swabbed to become a potential lifesaving donor, more than 15 years ago. He didn’t think much about it after that… but last year, 3 weeks before his wedding, he received an “urgent” email from DKMS. There was a patient in need and Dallas was his perfect match.

Dallas knew how important his "yes" was - he didn't think twice, even if it meant moving his honeymoon to be sure that his stem cells got where they needed to be to help save a life.



Thankfully, the timing worked out perfectly. Dallas and Lauren got married, enjoyed their honeymoon, and 3 weeks later, Dallas was in surgery to donate his stem cells to someone he knew nothing about.

A year and a half later, Dallas got to meet Ezra, the boy whose life he saved.

Ezra & Dallas | DKMS





It is that simple to save a life:

Click on “Register now” and fill out the registration form.

Get a free swab kit sent to your home.

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you are in the registry!

One day, you could be a lifesaver life Dallas.

A few minutes of your time today could lead to a call that changes someone’s world one day.

If you are ever called as a match for a patient in need, there are 2 ways to donate:



