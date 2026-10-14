Christine Gabriel's Story

Gabriel & Co. chose to partner with DKMS because of the organization’s meaningful impact on co-founder Dominick Gabriel and his family. Christine Gabriel, who previously battled blood cancer, was given a short window to find a blood marrow and blood cell donor after her diagnosis. In response, Dominick, along with his brother Jack Gabriel, Berna Gabriel, and the Gabriel & Co. team, quickly mobilized to raise awareness and support DKMS’s lifesaving mission globally.

Inspired by this deeply personal connection to the fight against blood cancer, the Gabriel Love Foundation has proudly supported DKMS since 2016. Through this longstanding partnership, Gabriel & Co. and the Gabriel Love Foundation remains committed to raising awareness and supporting DKMS’s lifesaving mission. Christine was successfully treated and has since made a full recovery.

Gabriel & Co. has joined DKMS in the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Registering as a potential donor or making a financial gift can help save lives. While registration is free, every gift you make helps us recruit more potential lifesavers. A donation of $45 offsets the cost for one registration and ensures that DKMS can continue to register as many donors as possible to save as many lives as possible. There are more ways to support our fight against blood cancer, help spread the word to inspire your family and friends to register with the world's largest Stem Cell Registry organization.

Concerned about the donation process?

Don't take it from us, listen to what our donors have to say about how easy the donation process is:

Two NYC Donors Break Down What Really Happens After You Register 17:24





He Donated Over 10 Years Ago—Now He's Back Sharing Powerful Stories (Donor Interview) 06:31

How Do I Register?

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry

There are Two Ways you can Donate: