Chris' Story: "I never thought it would be me"

Chris Gordon never thought he would be the one who needed a stem cell transplant. At 43, he was healthy, active and living life to the fullest with his family in Los Angeles. Orginally from Manchester, he had spent years serving in the Royal Air Force, including five combat tours in Afghanistan, and had never had a reason to think something was seriously wrong. Then, during a routine medical check-up, Chris learned that his bone marrow had stopped producing the blood cells and platelets his body needed. He was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder.

“I never thought it would be me,” says Chris. “I was a pilot for a long time and had regular medical checks, so hearing that my bone marrow had failed was a huge shock.” Today, Chris relies on regular blood and platelet transfusions while doctors search for a matching stem cell donor. His brother is only a half-match, and the global search has so far identified only partial matches. A matching donor could give Chris the second chance at life he desperately needs.

Chris is now encouraging other,especially young, healthy adults, to consider joining the DKMS donor registry. You never know when you or someone you love could be the person waiting for a match. Doctors generally prefer younger donors when possible, making young adults an especially important part of the donor registry. If you’re 18–55 and in generally good health, you could potentially become a stem cell donor and give someone like Chris a second chance. You simply complete a few health questions and order a free swab kit.

You could have the opportunity to save a life. Chris never thought it would be him. Now, he’s hoping someone out there will take a few minutes to make sure they’re there when someone needs them.