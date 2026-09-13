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Amy's call for donors

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Amy's call for donors

September is blood cancer awareness month. For many blood cancers, a stem cell transplant can be a cure, but sadly it can be very difficult for patients to find a match. Since being diagnosed with a blood cancer (which is managed and does not require a transplant) I have met so many awesome people who are going through the process of waiting for a suitable donor themselves.

Through sharing more of my own story with friends I found out that two of them have been stem cell donors before, and I felt so proud of them! When they told me more about it, it seemed so much easier than I thought, and I felt a bit frustrated that I wouldn’t be able to sign up/donate myself.

Therefore, this year I'm trying to raise awareness and asking everyone I know to consider joining the register if they are eligible - you could save a life!

Request your swab kit today and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
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