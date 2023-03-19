Register now Make a gift
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Fundraising Event

2023 TCS NYC Marathon

New York City, New York
11/05/2023
8:00 AM (GMT-5)
I'm Interested!

As a valuable charity partner, DKMS is guaranteed (10) registrations for the iconic NYC Marathon and we invite you to take part and help fight blood cancer every step of the way.

As a member of TEAM DKMS, you will receive the following membership perks as part of our fundraising team:

  • Guaranteed entry in 2023 TCS New York City Marathon (registration fee to NYCRR not included)
  • Team DKMS swag
  • Appreciation Gift
  • Customizable fundraising page, fundraising toolkit, and support to help you reach your goal of $3,000 for DKMS!
  • Unconditional Support & Virtual Hugs for the amazing impact you are creating!

About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.

For questions, contact:
Jodie Golab
Fundraising Team Lead
development@dkms.org
To display content from Google, Spotify, Vimeo and Issuu we need your consent to store cookies and selected personal data.
Map placeholder Image for not having external content enabled on the cookie policy
Fundraising Event
2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon
New York City
03/19/2023
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH