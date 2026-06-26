Swabs for Chizoma

Meet Chizoma:

Chizoma is an extroverted, bright, accomplished, and fashionable woman who is the life of her party. She is a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt who loves celebrating the big and small things with her family and friends. Her talents vary from doing the makeup for her sister's engagement party, to getting her MBA from Duke University. Above all else, she has a selfless, giving spirit and is always supporting her family.

Her sister, Nneka says: "What I love about her is how selfless she is, no matter what. She gives so much to so many people and communities. And that generosity still continues now as she continues her own battle. I love how much she loves helping others. She is the youngest of 4 kids and our parents and siblings all just admire how strong willed and driven she has always been. From the sports and arts throughout grade school to continuing to sing and serve in university and beyond, she probably puts too much on her plate sometimes but always figures it out, continuing to excel in literally everything that she does."



After a lifetime of supporting and loving her community, Chizoma now needs her community to rally around her. Chizoma was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2024. Her brother was found to be a half-match for a stem-cell transplant for her. Initially this stem-cell donation helped, but unfortunately her leukemia returned one year later. In order to receive a successful transplant after this relapse, Chizoma is depending on a stranger to be her perfect match. Because ethnic background plays such a vital role in finding an unrelated donor, her donor will likely be of African American/Nigerian descent. However, patients of African descent only have a 29% chance of finding an unrelated donor. YOU can potentially give Chizoma - or many patients similar to her - a second chance at life by registering today.

How Do I Register?

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry

There are Two Ways you can Donate: