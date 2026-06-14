Bobby is looking for his match, join his search today

Robert “Bobby” Connors IV is a courageous four year old boy and the youngest of Jill and Rob Connors’ children. Bobby is currently battling B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia for the second time. After enduring years of treatment, his Leukemia has relapsed and returned more aggressively. This time involving his central nervous system through his spinal fluid.

As Bobby returns to the hospital to begin another difficult chapter in his fight, his medical team has started the search for a blood stem cell or bone marrow transplant donor. A donor match could provide not only hope for Bobby, but for many other patients facing life threatening blood cancers and disorders.

Bobby loves to be outside running around, riding his power wheel truck and climbing his playsets. Also a big fan of Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear, and superheroes like Spider Man and the Avengers. However, more recently, Bobby has been in hospital for treatment of ALL, a blood cancer that has progressed to needing a stem cell donation to recover.

Bobby needs a real life superhero who doesn't wear a cape or have fantastic powers. A Hero that is a normal person with the stem cells that are a perfect match for Bobby. It's a simple cheek swab and a Yes when called to donate that will make you a Hero one day. To infinity and beyond!

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a bone marrow transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a bone marrow transplant finds their lifesaving match.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry

There are Two Ways you can Donate