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OHSU 13th Annual Stem Cell Donor Drive

Register for this drive

OHSU 13th Annual Stem Cell Donor Drive

We are nurses and medical professionals who work on the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at The Knight Cancer Institute within the OHSU medical center in Portland, OR. We take care of patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood disorders. We see patients from the time of diagnosis and throughout their treatment process. Their strength and courage are an inspiration to each of us and we are devoted to providing the best treatment options for people with blood cancers. Our mission is to find a donor for everyone who needs a transplant so they have an opportunity for a second chance at life. This is our 13th annual stem cell donor drive. Please support our goal. Be a life saver. Together we can delete blood cancer!

To see if you are eligible to register, please review the graphic below. When ready, click the register button at the top of the page.

DKMS Contact Person
Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org
Request your swab kit today and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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