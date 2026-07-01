Someone Gini Beltran had never met gave her a second chance at life. Now she wants to help others find theirs.

Last year, Gini shared her leukemia journey and her search for a blood stem cell donor. In July of 2025, she received her life-saving transplant, and today she is thriving.



Gini has returned to doing what she loves as an eye doctor, planning her wedding that she had to cancel, and is enjoying life in ways that once felt uncertain. Now, she’s turning her gratitude into action by helping others find their matches.



From hosting drives at her hometown's Wednesday Summer Nights series to sharing her story online, Gini hopes to inspire others to join the registry. Having experienced firsthand the impact of a donor’s selfless decision, she’s committed to paying it forward and helping more patients find their second chance at life.

If you are 18-55 and in general good health, we encourage you to request your swab kit today! All it takes it a quick form and cheek swab to be the hero so many patients are waiting for.



