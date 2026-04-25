Could Alba’s Lifesaving Match Be Somewhere in America?

Alba Overbeeke is a 13-year-old from South Africa with a love for anime, animals, scuba diving, and cooking. At just four years old, she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). After years of treatment and one year of remission, Alba's childhood cancer sadly returned earlier this year. Her medical team has since confirmed that Alba will need a blood stem cell transplant from a complete stranger.

Alba dreams of becoming a chef one day, but she also has a passion for ocean and marine conservation like her mom, Esther Jacobs, who worked with White Shark Africa and Oceans Research. Through her work, Esther welcomed American students, interns, researchers, and documentary film crews to South Africa, including productions for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week and other marine documentaries. This is where Alba formed lasting friendships with people across the United States who have watched her grow from an ocean-loving little girl into the funny, creative, and determined teenager she is today.

Now, Esther is encouraging Americans that have supported Alba for years to come together inspire more people to join the DKMS registry.

“The hope I keep holding onto is that somewhere in the world, there may already be someone who could help save my daughter,” says Esther. “They simply don’t know they’re needed yet."

“Registering takes only a few minutes. But for a family waiting and hoping for a stem cell match, it could mean more birthdays, more adventures, and more time together.”

You could be the hero that Alba is looking for. If you are 18-55 and in general good health, we encourage you to request your swab kit today! All it takes it a quick form and cheek swab to be the lifesaving match so many patients, like Alba, are waiting for.

There are two ways to donate: