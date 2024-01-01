Social Media Guidelines for Donors

Have you been chosen to donate blood stem cells for a patient? Congratulations! Thank you for this incredible act of kindness. We understand you want to share this important experience via social media and think it’s a great idea.

We encourage you to share your experience, as showing what it is like to be a blood stem cell donor can help motivate others to take action and register as potential donors too. Raising awareness is a huge part of winning the fight against blood cancer.

If you decide to publish your experience, please read the following guide. These guidelines refer to social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube, LinkedIn, and Twitter – as well as personal blogs, TV, radio, newspapers, and magazines.

Why are these guidelines important?

Our goal is to protect the data and privacy of our donors and patients. According to national regulations, the stem cell donation must be anonymous. This means you are not allowed to meet, make direct contact with, or even know who the patient is - at least for a period of two years (depending on the rules of the country). This is for several important reasons:

After a successful donation, you are reserved for the patient for two years, in case another stem cell donation is necessary. Anonymity allows you to make this decision free from emotional pressure.

While the patient is focusing on recovery, it might be too much of an emotional burden to know or meet the person who donated the stem cells.

With these guidelines we want to ensure that information shared on social media cannot be used to identify you or the patient.

What can I talk about?

DO share Your experience and talk about how it feels to give another person a second chance at life!

General information about the patient (e.g. the age range and country of the patient)

Your name

Your country

Your age

Your stem cell donation and your support of DKMS

That your donation took place in a hospital or collection center

DON’T share Your location or exact date of the donation by “checking in” on social media

Specific and confidential details about your patient (e.g. exact age, gender, or exact location)

Your donor number

Your exact address, specific regions, or landmarks that would identify where you are

Your date of birth

The date of your donation or the date of your journey to the collection center (paraphrase it, e.g. weeks ago/last month)

The name or exact location of the collection center

What does this mean for my photos and videos? The same rules apply to photos and videos – they should not provide information on your identity or the identity of the patient. Please consider the following: Photos and videos should not be published on the same day as the donation.

Please do not publish photos which identify the date or location (e.g. hospital name/logo, landmarks, or wall calendars).

Please do not publish photos of personal data (e.g. donation number, ID stickers, label on stem cell bag, hospital documentation, or any specific information about the patient.)

Photo & video tips Close and centered: Please try to capture the expression on your face, get as much (day)light as possible and ensure you are in focus.

Originals without filters: If we ask for your photos to share on the DKMS social accounts, please send us the original images at full dimensions (without filters!)

Mix it up: Take a selection of photos and videos both vertically and horizontally, with and without flash. Try different angels and poses and express what it feels like to be a donor!

You can easily make a video of a compilation of photos or a mix with small video snippets from your donation day.

High resolution: If possible, try and send us photos with the highest resolution you can get.

Please tag us in your content and use hashtags like #deletebloodcancer. We are happy to like and share it.

Examples





Giving an interview or have further questions?

Thank you for supporting us and spreading our message! Please contact us if you receive an interview request so we can help you prepare and ensure you have all the information you might need. The main contact person before and during donation is your case manager.

Unsure if your social media post meets the guidelines? Our social media team will be happy to help you and will often share posts on our DKMS channels. To do s get in touch with us.

In addition, our social media team is always happy to receive your photos or videos to share on DKMS' own channels.

You can find us and some inspiration here: