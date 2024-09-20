With powerful voices and passionate minds, young people are set to lead the charge against blood cancer. They’re the most in-demand donors and hold the keys to getting their peers on board. The minimum age to register and donate is 18, but there’s plenty of work to be done before then. Whether you’re a mission-driven teen, educator, or parent, we’re here to help you start a movement wherever you are.

For Students

Start a Club:

Take the lead in creating a club that focuses on raising awareness, fundraising, and registering new donors. We can help you get the ball rolling right away.

Organize an Event:

If you’re part of an existing club such as HOSA or Key Club, initiate a fundraiser or donor drive as a community service event.

For Educators

Spread The Word

Put up posters in your classroom or office that grab students’ attention and kickstart conversations. Get in touch to request materials and discuss how to use them.

Plan An Assembly

Hosting an event for the entire senior class is a great way to introduce the topic of bone marrow donor registration and inspire their involvement.





For Parents

Show Your Support:

Encourage your teen’s work with DKMS, which could prove to be a character- and resume-building experience. We can advise you on how to best support them.

Stay Educated:

As your teen takes up the fight against blood cancer, learn alongside them about the matching and donation process and the donor experience.





Get In Touch

Testimonials

High School Heroes

Kinaan, Registered as a High School Student

“There are very few things that you can do to save someone's life, and this is one of the easiest ways to do so. I would be willing to donate again in a heartbeat. Being able to give someone the hope of life by sacrificing just a day or two of my time is the easiest decision I could make.”





Alex, High School Donor

“I may never meet the person I donated to but that wouldn’t stop me from donating again. Just looking at the big picture, I’m not only saving someone’s life, I’m enhancing research, improving the lives of that person’s family, and can be an example for future donors. It’s really cool to say I’ve donated stem cells to save someone’s life.”

Amber, High School Volunteer

“I was looking to get involved in a cause that I could feel passionate about. DKMS came to my attention through the volunteer coordinator at my school, and as I looked into their website, I found myself drawn to their mission. Blood cancer affects so many people globally and being a part of a group whose mission it is to help patients suffering from this disease is extremely rewarding. During my first event, I met a lot of people who had someone close to them in their lives affected by blood cancer, which made me realize how widespread blood cancer really is. I also met a few people who had been donors, and hearing their stories was inspiring. I felt proud to be helping such an amazing organization. Registering just one person can make all the difference in someone else's life.”







