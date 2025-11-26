Register now Make a gift
Buccal swab to register as a potential stemcell donor
Help Vinod Venkat Find A Match

Register for this drive

Help us in the fight against blood cancer!

Every three minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer or blood disorder. For many patients, their best chance at survival is a stem cell transplant from a matching donor. But 70% of patients do not have a suitable match within their family and must rely on the generosity of a stranger.

That stranger could be you.

Registering is simple and free:

  • Click register above or below to fill out the form - it only takes a few minutes.
  • Swab your cheek at home - we'll send you a free kit with easy instructions.
  • Stay ready - if you're identified as a match, you could be called to donate and save a life.

If you are found to be a match, there are two ways to donate:

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Donation

A non-surgical, outpatient procedure similar to donating platelets. Blood is drawn through one arm and passed through a machine that filters out the blood stem cells, and returned through the other arm. This procedure can take up to 8 hours. Prior to donation, injections are given to boost stem cell production. This is the more commonly requested method.

Bone Marrow Donation

A 1–2-hour surgical procedure performed under general anesthesia. Marrow cells are collected from the back of the pelvic bone using a syringe.


