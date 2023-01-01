“My story begins in May of 2016. I was a Police Officer at a training class with two of my coworkers who travelled to Arlington, Texas. I started feeling sharp pains in my abdomen. I went to the emergency room where they did a blood test and discovered that my white blood cell count was dangerously high and it was then that I was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. I felt constantly fatigued and nauseated from the medicine so my doctor changed my prescription several different times over the years. In May of 2018, my Leukemia flared again and my white blood cell count skyrocketed much worse than the previous time. I went through a procedure to get a catheter placed in my neck so bad plasma could be removed, which was done several times. I struggled for a long time with heavy fatigue and nausea and constant medicine changes taking a toll on my body. My amazing wife Amani made it her personal goal to make sure I was able to get back to as “normal” as possible. Through her vast medical knowledge and understanding of my body, she was able to guide my doctors to find what worked for me rather quickly. She found the medicine that would help keep my White Blood Cell count under much better control without taking too much of a toll on me. On top of that, my lab work has never looked better.

I thank God each and every day for bringing her into my life as she is definitely the miracle worker that I needed to help kick this Cancer square in the butt. She closed her store to make it her mission to campaign for not only myself but others in need every day, 7 days a week. She donated well over $50,000 in merchandise to help spread the word for Bone Marrow seekers like myself to have as many people as possible throughout the community swabbed. We are still actively seeking a bone marrow donor for a transplant in the hopes that I have a chance to beat leukemia once and for all! I have my wife and a handful of children with another on the way who need me here a bit longer. Hoping there’s someone out there willing to help save my life.”