Cody Fulkerson has lived a life serving and protecting others and now needs our help to find an unrelated donor for his rare diagnosis. Cody served in the Air Force for 4 years as a military police officer, 6 years as a city police officer, and a Missouri State Trooper for 30 years. He has now retired and coaches high school football in Linn, Missouri and volunteered as an assistant football coach at the University of Missouri Science and Technology for 11 years in Rolla, Missouri. Cody recently got married to the woman of his dreams and has a 10 year old son, and two step sons and Cody says he wants to find a donor to be able to put a smile on their faces for years to come. Cody says he will always look for the good in other people and that life is too short to not make other people happy.

Cody’s brother in law is planning a large benefit event on Cody’s behalf for May 20th where we will see local law enforcement, attorneys, schools, and the justice system that he has been a part of for so long come together to help a man that does so much for others.